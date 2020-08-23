Foreign minister to tour Beirut aid efforts on first overseas trip since COVID

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons in Ottawa on August 12, 2020. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is heading to Lebanon this week to get a firsthand look at the devastation caused by this month's deadly explosions in Beirut. The visit marks Champagne's first overseas travel since March, when the countries around the world, including Canada, closed their borders to slow the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld