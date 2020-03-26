Ontario allows alcohol delivery, takeout with food orders in light of COVID-19

A Toronto beer store is pictured on April 16, 2015. Restaurants and bars in Ontario will temporarily be allowed to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders as part of new measures meant to help businesses and residents weather the COVID-19 pandemic.The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says the new rule applies to bars and restaurants that already have a liquor licence, and allows such sales between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young