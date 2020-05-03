Alberta parks partnership rules to be released, critics call for consultation

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny and Jason Nixon Minister of Environment and Parks chat before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on May 21, 2019. Albertans are expected to learn Monday how they can take up to 164 provincial parks and recreation sites off the hands of a government that no longer wants them. The move, announced in early March, comes despite concern from thousands of people, including parks users, businesses, rural municipalities and opposition politicians. Environment Minister Jason Nixon has announced the United Conservative government will fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers. Sites for which no manager can be found will lose park status and revert to general Crown land, which can be sold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson