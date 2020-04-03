Being on the East Coast a double-edged sword in COVID-19 pandemic medical battle

Medical workers treat a patient with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the state of emergency of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, April 3, 2020. Being a smaller East Coast province in the pandemic is a double-edged sword: there are fewer critically ill patients, but a limited supply of beds in the worst-case scenario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pool Photo via AP