Defence to begin closing arguments in Toronto's van attack trial

A van with a damaged front-end is shown on a sidewalk after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians in Toronto on April 23, 2018. The defence is set to give its closing arguments at the trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack. Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn