Schlatter handed life sentence with no parole for 25 years in Richey's murder

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva questions Kalen Schlatter as Justice Michael Dambrot looks on in a Toronto courtroom on Monday, March 9, 2020. A sentencing hearing is set to get underway today for a Toronto man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman who had been out with a friend. Kalen Schlatter was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this week in the death of Tess Richey.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould