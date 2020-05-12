Union remembers Cargill worker who died as a 'quiet, gentle and humble man'

The union representing workers at the Cargill meat processing plant at High River, Alta. has paid tribute to the second employee who died as a result of COVID-19. Benito Quesada is seen in an undated handout photo. Quesada, 51, was a union shop steward at the High River, Alta., plant and passed away in hospital over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401, *MANDATORY CREDIT*