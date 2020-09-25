COVID-19 briefings and detention camps in China: In The News for Sept. 25

The orca mother that sparked international headlines by carrying her dead calf for 17 days in waters off the Pacific Northwest coast in 2018 has given birth again. The Centre for Whale Research says a new calf was spotted on Saturday with a pod of endangered southern resident killer whales and the mother has been identified as J35, or Tahlequah, shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/Katie Jones, Center for Whale Research MANDATORY CREDIT