Municipalities plead for emergency help to keep vital services going

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and FCM President Bill Karsten speak before a meeting with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa on November 28, 2019. The voice of Canadian municipalities says communities across the country are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 that puts people at further risk. Federation of Canadian Municipalities president Bill Karsten is telling the House of Commons finance committee that plummeting revenues are endangering essential services, from policing to garbage collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld