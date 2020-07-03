Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme speaks at a news conference at the RCMP National Division in Ottawa, on Thursday's incident at Rideau Hall, where an armed man drove a vehicle through a pedestrian gate before heading onto the grounds on foot, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Rideau Hall is the official residence of the Governor General, and the location of Rideau Cottage, the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang