The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:50 a.m.
Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.
One case involves a person between 20 and 29 years old in the Moncton region that is related to international travel and who is self-isolating.
The second case is a person between 60 and 69 years old in the Saint John region that is related to travel from outside of the Atlantic bubble and who is self-isolating.
New Brunswick has had 203 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus while 196 people have recovered and there have been two deaths.
11:30 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,191 new COVID-19 cases today — the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials reported two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and three that they said occurred between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
The province reported one additional death today that they said occurred at an unknown date.
Hospitalizations increased by 27 compared with the prior day, for a total of 361, while 62 people are in intensive care, a decrease of two.
