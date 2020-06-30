Yukon set to ease border controls on Wednesday

A mountain biker rides a trail that follows the Yukon River near Whitehorse on Friday, July, 22, 2016. The Yukon government is easing some border control measures established to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the territory. As Yukon enters the second phase of its recovery plan on Wednesday, residents of Yukon, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut can enter the territory without having to self-isolate, provided they can confirm they have not travelled elsewhere in the past 14 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward