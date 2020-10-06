Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis casts urgent new light on Pence, Harris undercard debate

WASHINGTON, Wash. - "Politics as usual" isn't normally considered a good thing, but some in the United States might beg to disagree this year.
That's why there's more focus than usual on Wednesday's vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
Questions persist about Donald Trump's health following his COVID-19 diagnosis, as well as the age of 77-year-old challenger Joe Biden.
Harris, a former California attorney general, is expected to use her prosecutorial style against Pence, who heads the much-maligned White House coronavirus task force.
Thanks to the pandemic, plenty about Wednesday's debate will still be different from past encounters.
The candidates will be more than three metres apart and separated by Plexiglas, and masks will be mandatory for audience members.
