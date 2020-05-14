Volunteer shortage as seniors who are self-isolating over COVID stay home

Ian Hartley is shown in a handout photo. Ian Hartley has been volunteering for years, offering his services as a hospital chaplain, working at the Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre and as a member of the Rotary Club. "I'm really at the peak of what everyone would call wisdom, information, experience sharing," said Hartley, a resident of Red Deer. His life has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and at 79 years old, he now has a lot more time on his hands. Hartley isn't alone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ian Hartley Mandatory Credit