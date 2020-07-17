SIU looking to speak to another witness in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet

Regis Korchinski-Paquet is shown in an undated handout photo provided by her family's lawyer. Ontario's police watchdog says it's looking to speak to another witness in its investigation into the death of a Toronto woman who fell from her balcony while police were in her apartment.The Special Investigations Unit says it has spoken to three of Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family members about the incident and received a statement from a fourth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ma'at Legal Services MANDATORY CREDIT