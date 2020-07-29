Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother's voice recording

Mara Soriano's lost teddy bear is seen in an undated handout photo. Soriano has spent the last four days checking the alleys and dumpsters of Vancouver's West End, putting up posters and answering multitudes of emails and tweets, hoping she'd find a stolen teddy bear that carries her late mother's voice. And on Tuesday night, the Vancouver resident was successful. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mara Soriano, *MANDATORY CREDIT*