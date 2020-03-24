Quebec prosecutor's office clears provincial police chief after probe

Martin Prud'homme smiles after he was decorated Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces at Citadelle in Quebec City on Thursday, December 7, 2017. Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says there will no charges against the provincial police chief. But chief Martin Prud'homme will have to wait before he's permitted to return to his job as head of the provincial police force. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot