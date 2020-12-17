Ontario reports new daily COVID-19 record as new measures take effect in Saskatchewan

Ontario hit a record Thursday for new daily COVID-19 cases as hospitals urged a month-long lockdown, while tougher restrictions took effect in Saskatchewan and Quebec announced plans to add vaccination sites.
Canada's most populous province reported 2,432 new infections and 23 deaths.
To protect the health-care system from a surge in patients, the Ontario Hospital Association pushed for a four-week lockdown in every public health unit with an infection rate of 40 or higher per 100,000 people.
It called the situation "extremely serious."
"We are now in the holiday season and if members of the public choose to ignore public health measures and gather outside their households, the consequences risk overwhelming Ontario’s hospitals.
"Every health-care system has its breaking point."
Premier Doug Ford said he appreciated the input and that his Progressive Conservative government would continue to consult with hospital leadership.
"It's very, very concerning, the situation we're facing right now," Ford said.
"Right now everything is on the table and we always take advice from the medical experts."
He said there would be additional help for small business owners affected by any expanded health measures.
In Saskatchewan, residents woke to new public health orders that include no longer having guests in their homes, with a few exceptions. It's one of several new rules in place until at least Jan. 15.
There is also a 10-person cap on outdoor socializing. Starting Saturday, bingo halls and casinos must also close, and personal care services, such as hairdressers, have to cut their capacity in half.
Retailers have until Christmas Day before they also need to drop to 50 per cent capacity. Larger stores will be limited to 25 per cent.
Meanwhile, Quebec was preparing to open another 21 COVID-19 vaccination sites by Monday in addition to two that opened earlier this week at long-term care homes in Montreal and Quebec City.
The province reported 1,855 new cases and 22 more deaths. There were also more than 1,000 people in hospital with the virus for the first time since June.
A Statistics Canada report released Thursday said 97 per cent of Canadians surveyed in September reported they wore a mask in public when physical distancing was difficult.
The analysis, part of the Canadian Community Health Survey, also found three-quarters would get a COVID-19 vaccine when available. The willingness was highest in Prince Edward Island and lowest in Alberta.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.