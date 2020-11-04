The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
7:30 p.m.
B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll has gone up again while the provincial health officer announces three new outbreaks at care facilities for seniors.
Dr. Bonnie Henry says 29 long-term or assisted-living facilities now have outbreaks, while people at two acute-care sites have also tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 335 new cases diagnosed for a total of 16,135 and one more death.
Henry says in a statement that there's a new community outbreak at La Casa resort in West Kelowna, while the outbreak at the Tim Hortons in Merritt has been declared over.
---
4:30 p.m.
Olymel says 74 workers at its meat processing plant in Princeville, Que., have tested positive for COVID-19.
Company spokesman Richard Vigneault said today the plant, which employs 370 people, is operating at reduced capacity.
He says the situation is improving at another Olymel plant, southeast of Quebec City, where 124 workers have active cases of COVID-19.
Vigneault says more steps are being taken to reduce the risk of transmission at the Quebec City-area plant, which employs more than 1,200 people.
---
1:50 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 374 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths -- a woman in her 80s at a Winnipeg personal care home and a woman in her 90s connected to a outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital.
Health officials say the growing numbers are putting some strain on the health-care system and a plan to expand hospital capacity will be revealed Friday.
---
12:50 p.m.
Winnipeg police say they are issuing fines to people who violate indoor gathering limits.
The Manitoba government recently moved the greater Winnipeg region into a Red, or restricted, pandemic-alert category and capped gatherings at members of a household plus five people.
Const. Rob Carver says officers are prepared to penalize people who exceed the limit with $1,296 fines.
He says officers will also break up the gatherings and record names for public health contact tracing.
---
12:45 p.m.
Health officials in Nova Scotia have identified four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 1,118.
Two of the new cases involve people who travelled together outside Atlantic Canada and the other two involve household contacts of a previously reported case.
Nova Scotia is reporting 19 active cases and zero patients in hospital with the disease.
The province has reported 65 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 1,034 cases that are considered recovered
---
12:18 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.
Health officials said today all three cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic region.
The new cases involve a person in their 20s in the Saint John area, a person in their 50s in the Bathurst region, and a person in their 30s in the Miramichi region.
New Brunswick is reporting 28 active cases of COVID-19.
---
12:05 p.m.
Dr. Theresa Tam says severe cases of COVID-19 are likely still catching up to the recent spread of the illness.
Canada's chief public health officer says the daily average of COVID-19 hospitalizations last week across the country was about 1,200 -- including 226 patients in intensive care.
She says the country's average daily death rate over the same period was 40.
Tam said today that hospitalizations and deaths usually lag behind new diagnoses, so there's a good chance more severe cases are on the way.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including eight in the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations increased by 13 compared with the prior day, to 539, and 81 people were in intensive care, a decrease of four.
The province conducted 20,299 COVID-19 tests Nov. 2, the last day for which testing data is available.
Quebec has reported a total of 109,918 cases of COVID-19 and 6,350 deaths linked to the virus.
---
11 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 987 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Another 945 cases are considered resolved.
Health officials have reported a total of 3,182 deaths linked to the virus and 79,692 cases of COVID-19, 68,189 of which are considered recovered.
The new numbers come a day after the provincial government announced a tiered, colour-coded, pandemic-alert system.
---
10:45 a.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
Health officials said today the new case involves a man in his 50s who had travelled to Alberta.
Officials say the man has been self-isolating since his return to the province.
Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 292 total cases of COVID-19, three of which are considered active.
---
