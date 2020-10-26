Toronto company's new app aims to help U.S. voters assess polling station conditions

A voter stands on a physical-distance marker outside the Washington County Election Center in Hagerstown, Md., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, for the first day of in-person early voting. As voter turnout in the U.S. stalks new records, a Toronto entrepreneur is hoping his new app will help ease the anxiety that comes with casting a ballot in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP