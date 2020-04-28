Canadians divided over making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory: Poll

A screen grab taken from a video issued by Britain's Oxford University shows a person being injected as part of the first human trials in the United Kingdom to test a potential coronavirus vaccine, by Oxford University in England, Thursday April 23, 2020. While researchers across the planet race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, a new poll suggests Canadians are divided over whether getting it should be mandatory or voluntary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-AP-Oxford University Pool via AP