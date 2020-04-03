Grassy Narrows signs deal with Ottawa on mercury poisoning treatment centre

Grassy Narrows elder Bill Fobister Sr. and youth representative Rodney Bruce look on as Chief Rudy Turtle speaks during a news conference at the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on December 3, 2019. The federal government has signed an agreement with Grassy Narrows First Nation that will see a long-promised treatment centre for residents with mercury poisoning finally built in the community. Chief Rudy Turtle signed the framework agreement with Indigenous Services Canada Thursday, which commits $19.5 million towards the construction of the mercury care home. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the facility will provide access to health services to meet the needs of community residents who are living with methylmercury poisoning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld