Quebec to ban karaoke over COVID-19 risks, bar industry association says

A man walks by the Bar Kirouac which was closed after people that were infected by the COVID-19 participated in a karaoke in Quebec City on September 2, 2020. The head of a Quebec bar owners' association says the provincial government is banning karaoke indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19. Renaud Poulin of the Corporation des proprietaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Quebec says he was informed of the measure by the provincial Health Department Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot