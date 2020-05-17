The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
11:25 a.m.
Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 120.
Officials say there are no active cases and all patients who are known to have contracted the virus have recovered.
As of today, 20,317 tests have been conducted.
---
11 a.m.
COVID-19 stats in Canada hit a milestone figure today.
Following the daily reporting of Ontario figures, more than 50 per cent of the country's total cases were marked as resolved.
With the rest of the provinces and territories still to report on Sunday, 50.1 per cent of Canada's 76,193 cases are now considered resolved.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.
There is now a total of 22,653 confirmed cases, which includes 1,881 deaths and 17,360 resolved cases.
The growth rate compared to yesterday's total was 1.5 per cent, which is lower than yesterday's rate.