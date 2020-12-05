The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:45 p.m.
Manitoba has recorded a new daily record in the number of COVID-19-related deaths, with officials there saying 19 people have recently died as a result of the virus.
Among the deaths is a woman in her 20s in the Winnipeg health region. The province is reporting 354 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of 9:30 a.m. today. So far, 381 people have died from COVID-19 across the province.
---
1:25 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today — all of them women under the age of 50.
Two of those cases are young women from the same household in eastern Newfoundland, where a previous travel-related case was reported.
The third case is a woman in her 40s from outside the province who came to eastern Newfoundland from Alberta after she was granted a travel exemption.
The fourth case is a woman under the age of 40 in the central zone whose infection is under investigation.
As of today, Newfoundland and Labrador had 26 active cases of COVID-19. ---
1:10 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today, four of them in the province's central zone which includes Halifax.
Officials say the other two cases are in the eastern zone.
Nova Scotia's total number of active cases now stands at 95, though none of those patients are in hospital.
Meanwhile, Premier Stephen McNeil issued a brief statement asking residents to limit their social contacts to prevent the spread of the virus.
--- 11:30 a.m.
---
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.
The first case involves a person in their 50s in the Saint John region, and the second case is a person in their 40s in the Edmundston region of northwestern New Brunswick.
There are now 98 active cases in the province, with one patient recovering in an intensive care unit.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 530, which includes seven deaths and 425 recoveries.
---
11:05 a.m.
Quebec is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began. The province reported 2,031 new infections as well as 48 additional deaths. Eleven of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest happened earlier or at an unknown date. Hospitalizations declined by seven to 754, with 96 people in intensive care. ---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario has set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
The province is reporting 1,859 new diagnoses today along with 20 new deaths linked to the virus.
The record is up slightly from the high of 1,855 recorded last month.
COVID-19-related Hospitalizations across the province stand at 709, with 202 patients in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020.