HMCS Fredericton returns after six-month mission marked by tragic helicopter crash

HMCS Fredericton is returning home today, nearly three months after a deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of six crew members. The homecoming motorcade procession for the return of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, drives through 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan