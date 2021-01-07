Goodale rejects Iran's offer to compensate Canadian victims of downed Ukraine plane

Authorities worked at the scene after a Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed in January 2020, shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all on board. Ralph Goodale, the former Liberal public safety minister designated as a special adviser on Canada's response to the crash, says Iran doesn’t have right to unilaterally offer compensation to victims' families in Canada and other countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi