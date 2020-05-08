Federal settlement for thalidomide survivors gets court's approval

Capsules of the drug thalidomide are seen on April 7, 1998 at the Celgene Corp. in Warren, N.J, printed with a symbol warning pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women against use of the drug that had caused thousands of infant deformities. A federal judge has locked in a federal compensation program for Canadians born with birth defects because of the drug Thalidomide. Thalidomide was officially approved to treat morning sickness in pregnant women in Canada for less than a year in the early 1960s but it was available unofficially for several years both before and after that. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Derer