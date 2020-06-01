Family says 'back and forth' between N.S. and Ottawa over shooting probe 'unreal'

Heather O'Brien is shown in a handout photo from the GoFundMe page "Support for the O'Brien Family." Heather O'Brien was among the victims of the mass killings in Nova Scotia. A Nova Scotia family is making a passionate appeal for the federal and Nova Scotia governments to end the "back and forth" over who leads a public inquiry into the province's mass shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-GoFundMe MANDATORY CREDIT