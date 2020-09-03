Military members asked to use federal government's COVID-19 tracking app

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. Canadian Armed Forces members and their civilian colleagues in the Department of National Defence are being strongly encouraged to download the federal government's smartphone application for tracking potential exposure to COVID-19. Chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas say they understand some may have concerns when it comes to privacy and secrecy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg