Half of people living in territories assaulted at least once after age 15: survey

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. More than half of women and men living in Canada's territories report being victims of at least one sexual or physical assault after their mid-teens. The latest Statistics Canada report states the number of assaults were a lot less in Canada's provinces, where 39 per of women and 35 per cent of men reported they were assaulted at least once since age 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick