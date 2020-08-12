Scheer's last day and a dolphin stampede: In The News for Aug. 12

This photo provided by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching Safari shows some of 300 dolphins caught on camera Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point, Calif. A minutes-long video captured by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching Safari shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters. The Orange County Register reported that dolphins move fastest while porpoising out of the water since there is less resistance in air than in water. It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede. (Capt. Dave's Whale Watching Safari via AP)