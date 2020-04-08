Jean Truchon, who fought to expand medically assisted death, receives procedure

Jean Truchon attends a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, September 12, 2019, where he gave his reaction to a Quebec judge overturning parts of provincial and federal laws on medically assisted dying. One of the two Quebecers who successfully fought to expand medically assisted dying has received the procedure. Jean Truchon says in a statement released posthumously that the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to push up the date he'd chosen to die.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes