'#ScienceUpFirst:' Social media campaign targets COVID-19 misinformation with science

This electron microscope image made available and colour-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. A group of Canadian scientists and health experts has launched a new campaign to debunk misinformation about COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP