This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Experts say researchers racing against time to provide a proven treatment for COVID-19 will have to balance scientific rigor against speed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP