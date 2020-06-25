It makes no sense for Mountie facing charges to be on the streets: criminologist

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A criminologist with Mount Royal University in Calgary says it's ridiculous that a Mountie facing criminal charges was working on the streets during the violent arrest of a prominent First Nations chief. Charges were dropped Wednesday against Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, but his lawyer revealed the same day that one of the officers involved in the arrest is set to go to trial in September for an off-duty assault. Kelly Sundberg, an associate professor in the department of economics, justice and policy studies, says he wouldn't trust an officer who was facing criminal charges to come to his house if he needed help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck