StatCan to detail March jobs and WHO on defensive; In The News for April 9

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London. With British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized and in intensive care Wednesday April 8, 2020, after contracting the new coronavirus, Sunak is among key players in Johnson's Cabinet who will be directing Britain's response to the highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus, while their leader is being treated. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)