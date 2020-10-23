QuickSketch: A look at Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili

REGINA - A look at Ryan Meili, leader of the Saskatchewan NDP:
Born: April 11, 1975, in Moose Jaw, Sask.
Early years: Grew up on a farm 40 kilometres south of Moose Jaw. His family moved into the city when he was about 12.
Education: University of Saskatchewan, bachelor of science in human anatomy and a medical degree.
Before politics: Worked as a family doctor at a community clinic in Saskatoon's inner city treating HIV patients and those struggling with addiction and poverty. Wrote a book calling on political leaders to focus more on the social detriments of health and founded an organization advocating for the cause.
Political record: Became a New Democrat party member in 2001 and, without a seat in the legislature, took his first run at the party leadership in 2009 and lost. Defeated in his second leadership race in 2013. Won the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin in a 2017 byelection. Became party leader on his third try in 2018.
Family: Married to Mahli Brindamour, a pediatrician in Saskatoon, who advocates for the health care of refugees. They have two sons: Augustin, 3, and Abraham, 9.
Quote: "It’s easy to get into, 'How many seats would be acceptable? What percentage of the vote would mean I could stick around?' That’s not what matters to me.'" Sept. 9 pre-campaign interview.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.