Racist slurs during Conservative leadership debate not surprising: Lewis

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis makes her opening statement at the start of the French leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A virtual Conservative leadership debate featuring three of the four candidates was interrupted last night by racist attacks. Lewis, Erin O'Toole and Derek Sloan were debating B.C.-related issues when the comments section of the online platform they were using was suddenly filled with racist slurs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn