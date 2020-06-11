Human rights museum criticized, employees say work environment racist

The Canadian Museum For Human Rights is shown in Winnipeg on September 18, 2014. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be conducting an external review after social media posts were shared detailing a racist and discriminatory work environment. People who say they are current and former employees began sharing accounts of systemic racism at the museum on social media this week. The posts came after the museum shared images of a justice for Black lives rally in Winnipeg on its Facebook page.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods