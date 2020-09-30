Family of boy with rare disease asking Ottawa to fund research into condition

Terry Pirovolakis and his two-year-old son Michael pose in this undated handout photo. The father of a young Ontario boy with a rare genetic disease is asking the federal government to help fund research that could treat his child's condition. Terry Pirovolakis says his two-year-old son Michael was diagnosed last year with SPG50, an extremely rare disorder that causes a loss of mobility and a decline in brain functions over time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Terry Pirovolakis