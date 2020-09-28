Trial for accused double-murderer Adam Strong set to begin in Oshawa, Ont.

A Durham Regional Police forensics truck is seen in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. A murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing and dismembering the body of an Ontario teenager as well as killing another 18-year-old woman who disappeared more than a decade ago. Adam Strong faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

 CKL

OSHAWA, Ont. - A murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing two Ontario teenagers.

Adam Strong faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick, and his trial in Oshawa, Ont., will proceed in front of a judge alone.

Durham regional police arrested Strong in December 2017 — months after Hache's torso was found in Lake Ontario.

The pregnant teen vanished in August of that year.

In July 2018, police alleged they had found Fitzpatrick's DNA in Strong's basement.

The 18-year-old was last seen in 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.