Trial for accused double-murderer Adam Strong set to begin in Oshawa, Ont.

A Durham Regional Police forensics truck is seen in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. A murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing and dismembering the body of an Ontario teenager as well as killing another 18-year-old woman who disappeared more than a decade ago. Adam Strong faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov