Family says D'Andre deserved better and Biden taps Buttigieg: In The News for Dec. 17

Kawi, a newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, holds on to his mother Mawar at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He’s called Pustakawan, or Kawi, if you wish. Prague’s zoo said on Wednesday it has finally completed the process of naming a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby born on its premises on Nov 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Petr David Josek