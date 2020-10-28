'They came with dogs:' Genomes show canines, humans share long history

The skeleton of a dog buried in a crouched or sitting position is shown in this undated handout photo. This dog's grave, believed to be 7,000 years old, was one of several dug up by archeologists in Siberia and became part of a genetic study on the history of humans and dogs. Co-author Robert Losey from the University of Alberta in Edmonton says the study provides new insight into how far back the relationship between dogs and humans goes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - University of Alberta, Dr. Robert Losey