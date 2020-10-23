Mountaintop coal mine hearings to begin amidst fears of pollution, development rush

This handout image shows Grassy Mountain, Alberta looking south west. A proposed coal mine that would create hundreds of jobs but shear off a mountaintop in one of Alberta's most sensitive environments is to go to a public hearing this week. Riversdale Resources, proponent of the Grassy Mountain steel-making coal project near the town of Blairmore in the province's southwest, says the mine would create two decades of solid employment and improve a site scarred by previous development. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Riversdale Resources *MANDATORY CREDIT*