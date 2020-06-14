Homicide team probes suspicious fire where three bodies found in Langley, B.C.

A police officer talks on a cellphone at the scene of a house fire in Langley, B.C., Saturday, June 13, 2020. Homicide investigators say three bodies have been found in the wreckage of a burned out home in Langley, B.C. Fire crews were called to the scene late Saturday afternoon and found the house fully engulfed in flames. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services