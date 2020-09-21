RCMP launch operation south of Montreal connected to White House ricin letter

In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, an American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington. A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. The RCMP say they're conducting an operation south of Montreal in connection with an envelope containing the poison ricin that was sent to the White House.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Patrick Semansky, File