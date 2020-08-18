Longtime Conservative MP Diane Finley says she won't run in next election

Conservative MP Diane Finley stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 10, 2018. Longtime Conservative MP Diane Finley says she's not running in the next election. Finley says she's had a "heck of a ride" but it's time to move forward. She's represented the Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk since 2004, and in a Facebook post called that job the honour of her life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick