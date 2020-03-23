Kalen Schlatter found guilty of murder in killing of Tess Richey

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva questions Kalen Schlatter as Justice Michael Dambrot looks on in a Toronto courtroom on Monday, March 9, 2020. A Toronto man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell days after she went missing. Jurors convicted Kalen Schlatter today after three days of deliberation in a largely deserted courthouse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould