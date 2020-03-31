Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

Canada Post workers return to work on November 27, 2018 in Montreal. The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz